Irvin tossed 4.2 innings, surrendering nine runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

Irvin did not have his best stuff again Tuesday, allowing 13 baserunners while making 14 total outs in the start. He gave up three runs in the first frame before Matt Olson busted the game wide open with a three-run blast in the third. Irvin later surrendered three more runs in the top of the fifth, two of which came around to score after he was pulled with two outs. The left-hander is in the middle of rough stretch on the mound, allowing five or more runs in four of his last five outings. The difficult stretch has raised his ERA from 2.92 to much more inflated 3.78 over 152.1 innings in 25 starts this season.