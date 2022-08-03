Irvin (6-8) took the loss during Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Angels, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

Irvin got off to a rocky start by permitting a leadoff David Fletcher home run and an unearned run as a result of two errors in the second inning and surrendered a third run on two hits in the fourth inning to fall into a three-run hole. The loss snapped a three-start win streak for the 28-year-old, who's posted a 2.25 ERA across three second half starts. Irvin's 3.04 ERA on the season ranks 21st in MLB and he's the only pitcher in the top 25 with fewer than eight wins. He's tentatively scheduled to pitch again Sunday at home against the Giants.