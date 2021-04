Irvin appears to be the Athletics' temporary fifth starter after both A.J. Puk and Daulton Jefferies were optioned Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Irvin probably won't make too many starts in the role, as Mike Fiers (hip) doesn't appear to be facing a long-term absence. Irvin doesn't have much fantasy appeal, as he owns a 6.75 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 17.2 percent strikeout rate in 45.1 career major-league innings.