Irvin allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits over 6.1 innings in Friday's loss to Texas. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Irvin coughed up a two-run single to Jonah Heim in the first inning before firing five straight shutout frames, including a stretch in which he retired 10 straight batters. He was then charged with another run in the seventh after he was removed from the game. The 28-year-old southpaw has allowed six runs (five earned) on 14 hits and two walks over his last two outings after a stint on the injured list. Irvin will carry a 3.15 ERA into his projected home outing against the Astros next week.