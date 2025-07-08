Miller (elbow) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out two across 1.2 innings Friday against Single-A San Jose.

Miller missed the 2024 campaign and half of 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He's since been given the green light to make his professional debut and is off to a bit of a shaky start at Single-A Stockton, giving up five runs (three earned) on 11 hits and one walk and striking out two across 5.2 frames.