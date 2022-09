Capel went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a triple for a total for two runs scored and four RBI in a 10-4 victory over the Mets on Saturday.

Capel was the player of the game for the Athletics who managed an upset victory over the Mets thanks to his four-RBI production at the plate to go along with an incredible diving catch in shallow right field. Capel has now played four games as a member of the Athletics and has seven hits in 14 at-bats over that brief stretch.