Capel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Capel had started the last four games for the Athletics with Seth Brown on the injured list, but he gets a night of rest to begin the contest. Brent Rooker is hitting cleanup and playing right field while Tony Kemp gets the start in left.
