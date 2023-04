Capel appeared as a pinch runner in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Guardians, and he swiped two bags.

Capel ran for Shea Langeliers after the catcher reached on a single in the ninth inning with the score tied 4-4. Capel managed to reach third base with a pair of thefts, but Oakland was unable to bring him home. Capel stole 21 bases in the minors in 2022, so he has speed to burn. However, he's not an everyday player for Oakland, so his fantasy value is quite limited.