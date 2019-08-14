Athletics' Corban Joseph: Heads to majors
Joseph's contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, and he will start at second base against the Giants, batting seventh.
The move was widely expected, and Joseph will get his first chance to start for the Athletics on Wednesday. The 30-year-old has slashed .371/.421/.585 with 13 home runs and 73 RBI for Triple-A Las Vegas this season. Nick Martini was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas and Beau Taylor was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.
More News
-
Athletics' Corban Joseph: Likely headed to majors•
-
Athletics' Corban Joseph: Dismissed from big-league camp•
-
Athletics' Corban Joseph: Joins Oakland on MiLB deal•
-
Orioles' Corban Joseph: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Corban Joseph: Contract selected from minors•
-
Orioles' Corban Joseph: Returns to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...