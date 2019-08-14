Joseph's contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, and he will start at second base against the Giants, batting seventh.

The move was widely expected, and Joseph will get his first chance to start for the Athletics on Wednesday. The 30-year-old has slashed .371/.421/.585 with 13 home runs and 73 RBI for Triple-A Las Vegas this season. Nick Martini was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas and Beau Taylor was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.