Athletics' Corban Joseph: Joins Oakland on MiLB deal
The Athletics announced last week that they signed Joseph to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joseph saw his first MLB action since 2013 last season with the Orioles, appearing in 14 games and going 4-for-18 at the dish. The 30-year-old will compete for a bench gig with Oakland in spring training but will almost certainly open the campaign with Double-A Midland or Triple-A Las Vegas.
