Pache went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Pache extended the Athletics' lead to 3-0 with his fourth-inning blast. He's seen inconsistent playing time since returning to the big leagues Aug. 28, going 6-for-33 with two extra-base hits, five RBI and three runs scored across 20 contests in that span. He now has a .162/.216/.239 slash line with three homers 18 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base in 252 plate appearances in the majors this year.