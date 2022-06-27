Pache went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Royals on Sunday.

Pache made good use of his fourth start in the previous seven days, churning out his second multi-hit effort in that span. The 23-year-old continues to be much more valued for his defensive prowess, however, as he's still slashing just .167/.212/.234 across 205 plate appearances.