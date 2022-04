Pache went 1-for-4 with a triple in a win over the Giants on Wednesday.

Pache's seventh-inning three-bagger was the first of his career and extended his on-base streak to six games. The young outfielder has shown some signs of life at the plate in what is currently his second-longest big-league stint, knocking a pair of home runs in addition to Wednesday's triple and an April 10 double.