Pache went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Pache opened the scoring on the night with a 381-foot solo blast in the third to left field, his second round tripper of the season. The 23-year-old continues to handle an everyday role in center field while Ramon Laureano finishes off his suspension, and although his .208/.208/.354 slash line leaves plenty to be desired, his current 22.9 percent strikeout rate is a welcome improvement from the 36.8 percent figure he generated over 68 plate appearances with Atlanta in 2021.