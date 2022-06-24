Pache will sit Friday against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pache finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. While the Athletics seemingly remain committed to having him continue to develop in the big leagues, he hasn't shown much evidence of that development thus far, hitting a miserable .160/.207/.225 on the year. Ramon Laureano slides to center field in his absence, with Seth Brown in right.
