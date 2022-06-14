Pache will sit Tuesday against Boston, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pache finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. He's been nowhere close to good enough at the plate this season, hitting .162/.208/.225, so it's unsurprising to see his playing time slip. Ramon Laureano will again slide to center field as Chad Pinder starts in right.
