Pache is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Guardians, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Pache will head to the bench after he went 1-for-3 in Thursday's loss. Ramon Laureano will slide over to center field while Luis Barrera enters the lineup in right field and will bat eighth Friday.
