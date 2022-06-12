Pache is not in Sunday's lineup against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pache is hitting .091 with nine strikeouts, zero home runs and one stolen base in nine games this month. Ramon Laureano moves to center field with Seth Brown and Chad Pinder starting in the outfield corners.
More News
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Scores game-winning run Sunday•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Timely two-bagger in loss•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Riding pine Friday•