Pache is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

After starting each of the first four games of the season, Pache will cede his spot in center field to Seth Brown on Tuesday. Pache brings most of his value to the Athletics through his stellar defense in center field, but he's at least been serviceable at the dish to begin the season. He's gone 4-for-15 with a double and three runs scored thus far.