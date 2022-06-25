Pache isn't starting Saturday's game against the Royals.
Pache went 2-for-9 with a double and five strikeouts over his last four matchups and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Tony Kemp, Ramon Laureano and Seth Brown are starting in the outfield from left to right.
More News
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: On bench Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Recaptures playing time•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Out of lineup Friday•