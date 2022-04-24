Pache is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Pache will sit for only the second time this season while the Athletics give Mickey McDonald a look in center field. Though the 23-year-old Pache has brought quality defense to the Oakland outfield, he's not making much of a fantasy splash with a .208 average, two home runs, no steals, seven runs and six RBI over 54 plate appearances on the campaign.
