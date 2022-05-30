Pache went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

The defensive-minded outfielder enjoyed some rare success out of the bottom of the order, posting one of five multi-hit efforts for the Athletics on the day and scoring the winning run on Jed Lowrie's ninth-inning single. Pache has managed to retain what is essentially an everyday role despite Ramon Laureano's return from suspension, and although he's carrying an unsightly .172/.211/.248 slash line, he's hitting .280 (7-for-25) with two doubles and three RBI over his last seven games.