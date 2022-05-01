Pache is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Seth Brown will step in as the Athletics' center fielder while Pache sits for the first time in four games. The 23-year-old rookie is slashing .203/.225/.333 with two home runs, no stolen bases, nine runs and six RBI in his first 71 plate appearances with Oakland.
