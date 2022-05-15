site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Sitting for nightcap
Pache will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Pache went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks in the afternoon game. Ramon Laureano slides to center field for the nightcap, with Luis Barrera starting in right.
