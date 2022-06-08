Pache is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest versus Atlanta.
Pache will get a day off after going 1-for-14 with a run scored and five strikeouts over his last five contests. Ramon Laureano will slide over to center field while Luis Barrera gets the start in right field and bats ninth.
