Pache went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in a loss to the Mariners on Monday.

Pache put the last two runs of the night on the board for the Athletics with his sixth-inning bases-loaded double. The defensive wizard has found success at the plate hard to come by as evidenced by his abysmal .159/.197/.238 slash line, but he's now hitting a solid .280 across 25 plate appearances with men in scoring position.