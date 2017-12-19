Athletics' Dairon Blanco: Signs with A's
Blanco signed with the Athletics for an undisclosed amount, Melissa Lockard of Oakland Clubhouse reports.
He will turn 25 in January, yet has not played professionally since the 2015-16 season in the Cuba Serie Nacional. Blanco hit .296/.352/.427 with 29 steals on 33 attempts in 85 games that season. He has legitimate 80-grade speed and is capable of playing all three outfield spots, but it sounds like he will need significant time to knock some rust off and get re-acclimated to pro pitching. This could mean an assignment to Low-A or High-A. If he hits in the minors, he will be worth rostering in dynasty leagues because of his speed, but given his age, a lot will be expected of him, especially if he is assigned to the lower levels of the minors.
