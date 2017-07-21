Chalmers stepped away from baseball for a personal issue in late May, Justin Perline of Baseball America reports.

Chalmers was reassigned to Low-A Vermont in early June and is expected back fairly soon, although nothing specific has been announced. Opponents were batting only .155 against the right-hander at High-A Beloit this season, but he illustrated major control issues with 29 walks and five hit batsmen over 29 innings pitched.