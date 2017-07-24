Coulombe notched his seventh hold in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mets, firing a scoreless seventh inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

The southpaw continues to roll along, with Sunday's outing marking his seventh straight without allowing a run. Coulombe notably saw action in each of the three games versus the Mets, and should enjoy a similarly robust workload for the time being with the Athletics bullpen down a lefty due to Sean Doolittle's trade to the Nationals.

