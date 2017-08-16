Coulombe notched his 10th hold with 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 10-8 win over the Royals.

The performance was a stark departure from the southpaw's most recent time on the mound, an outing in which he'd allowed three earned runs on five hits to the Orioles. Coulombe has been effective for extended stretches at times this season, but he's tended to blow up in a big way when he's faltered as of late, giving up a trio of earned runs apiece in the last three appearances in which he's been scored upon. However, his otherwise mostly solid efforts have helped keep his ERA (3.51) and WHIP (1.24) respectable.