Coulombe was designated for assignment by the A's on Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The A's needed to free up a spot on their 40-man roster for Aaron Brooks, who was acquired from the Brewers via trade Monday. Coulombe posted a 4.56 ERA and 26:11 K:BB across 23.2 innings with the big club before being DFA'd. He could garner some interest on waivers given his serviceable 4.27 ERA across parts of five major-league seasons (143.1 innings).