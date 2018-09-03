Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Designated for assignment
Coulombe was designated for assignment by the A's on Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The A's needed to free up a spot on their 40-man roster for Aaron Brooks, who was acquired from the Brewers via trade Monday. Coulombe posted a 4.56 ERA and 26:11 K:BB across 23.2 innings with the big club before being DFA'd. He could garner some interest on waivers given his serviceable 4.27 ERA across parts of five major-league seasons (143.1 innings).
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Returns to majors•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Returns to minors•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Will serve as Friday's 26th man•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Sent back to minors•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Grabs first win Friday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Strikes out side Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...