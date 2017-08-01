Coulombe was credited with his eighth hold in Monday's 8-5 win over the Giants, allowing two hits over one-third of an inning while recording a strikeout.

The lefty had a rough time after coming in with runners at the corners in the seventh, with the pair of singles he allowed both plating runs that went on starter Paul Blackburn's ledger. Nevertheless, Coulombe was able escape with his second hold in the last four outings, a stretch in which he's also notched his second win of the season. After giving up four runs over his first three appearances of July, the 27-year-old wrapped up the month with 10 consecutive scoreless outings.