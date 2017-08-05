Coulombe (2-2) failed to record an out in the seventh inning of Friday's 8-6 loss to the Angels, allowing three earned runs on three walks.

Coulombe simply couldn't find the strike zone, throwing just three of his 15 pitches for strikes and blowing a 6-4 lead. The stumble snapped an 11-appearance scoreless streak for the southpaw and raised his ERA from 2.43 to 3.16. It also marked the first multi-walk outing for the usually sharp Coulombe, who continues to see plenty of work as a lefty specialist.