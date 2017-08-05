Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Falters in Friday outing
Coulombe (2-2) failed to record an out in the seventh inning of Friday's 8-6 loss to the Angels, allowing three earned runs on three walks.
Coulombe simply couldn't find the strike zone, throwing just three of his 15 pitches for strikes and blowing a 6-4 lead. The stumble snapped an 11-appearance scoreless streak for the southpaw and raised his ERA from 2.43 to 3.16. It also marked the first multi-walk outing for the usually sharp Coulombe, who continues to see plenty of work as a lefty specialist.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Escapes with eighth hold in win•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Another solid effort in series finale•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Notches fifth hold Sunday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Solid two-inning effort Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Notches first victory Friday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Gives up go-ahead run Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...