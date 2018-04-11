Coulombe struck out three over two perfect frames in a 4-0 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

The lefty bounced back from the only outing in which he's given up a run, working a season-high two innings. Coulombe has notched multiple strikeouts in two of his last three appearances, and he's seen a brisk workload thus far in April. Factoring in Tuesday's appearance, the 28-year-old logged five appearances over the first 10 days of the month, pitching at least one inning in four of those outings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories