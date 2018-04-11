Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Fires two perfect frames
Coulombe struck out three over two perfect frames in a 4-0 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.
The lefty bounced back from the only outing in which he's given up a run, working a season-high two innings. Coulombe has notched multiple strikeouts in two of his last three appearances, and he's seen a brisk workload thus far in April. Factoring in Tuesday's appearance, the 28-year-old logged five appearances over the first 10 days of the month, pitching at least one inning in four of those outings.
