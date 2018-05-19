Coulombe (1-1) fired a scoreless 1.1 innings in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing a walk and recording three strikeouts.

The Athletics were forced to put together a patchwork relief effort for the second consecutive night, as starter Brett Anderson exited the game early with a shoulder injury. Coulombe was the next man up after Josh Lucas racked up seven strikeouts over 3.2 innings, and the veteran lefty kept the bats missing during his time on the mound as well. The 28-year-old now has back-to-back three-strikeout outings, and he owns an impressive 12:2 K:BB across 6.1 innings over seven May appearances.