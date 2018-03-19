Coulombe earned his second hold of spring in Sunday's 14-0 Cactus League win over the White Sox, pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Coulombe is coming off his best major-league season in 2017, one that saw him generate a solid 3.48 ERA and 13 holds over 72 appearances. The 28-year-old represents a strong lefty relief option for manager Bob Melvin, although his value remains primarily limited to formats that count holds.