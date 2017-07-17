Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Notches fifth hold Sunday
Coulombe notched his fifth hold in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Indians, allowing a hit and recording one out.
The 27-year-old southpaw continues to be one of manager Bob Melvin's most trusted relief options, with Sunday's outing bringing his ERA and WHIP to 2.81 and 1.09, respectively. With fellow lefty Sean Doolittle now in Washington, Coulombe is currently the only left-handed member of the Oakland bullpen and could therefore potentially see increased opportunities.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Solid two-inning effort Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Notches first victory Friday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Gives up go-ahead run Sunday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Gaining trust of his coaches•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Continues strong stretch Sunday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Second straight scoreless appearance Thursday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...