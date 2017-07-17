Coulombe notched his fifth hold in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Indians, allowing a hit and recording one out.

The 27-year-old southpaw continues to be one of manager Bob Melvin's most trusted relief options, with Sunday's outing bringing his ERA and WHIP to 2.81 and 1.09, respectively. With fellow lefty Sean Doolittle now in Washington, Coulombe is currently the only left-handed member of the Oakland bullpen and could therefore potentially see increased opportunities.