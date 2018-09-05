Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Outrighted to minors
Coulombe was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Coulombe was recently cast off the 40-man roster and will head to the Triple-A level after passing through waivers unclaimed. On the year, he's logged a 4.56 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 23.2 innings with Oakland.
