Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Recalled from Triple-A
Coulombe was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Coulombe will return to the big-league club after being sent down to Nashville a week ago. The southpaw has posted a 5.79 ERA over 9.1 innings of relief for Oakland this season, but tossed a clean two innings during his lone appearance in Triple-A on Wednesday. Expect him to serve out of low-leverage situations moving forward.
