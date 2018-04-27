Coulombe was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Coulombe will return to the big-league club after being sent down to Nashville a week ago. The southpaw has posted a 5.79 ERA over 9.1 innings of relief for Oakland this season, but tossed a clean two innings during his lone appearance in Triple-A on Wednesday. Expect him to serve out of low-leverage situations moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories