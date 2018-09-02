Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Returns to majors
Coulombe was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Coulombe spent a good chunk of the season's first half in the majors, posting a 4.56 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 23.3 innings. The 28-year-old was last with Oakland as the 26th man for a doubleheader in June, and brings some depth to the bullpen for the final month of the regular season.
