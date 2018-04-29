Coulombe allowed two earned runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Coulombe got out of a two-on, one-out jam in the third before running into trouble to open the fourth. The left-hander surrendered a leadoff single to Brian McCann before surrendering a 380-foot home run to right off the bat of Derek Fisher, which extended the Astros' lead to 7-0 at the time. Coulombe's struggles are unfortunately nothing new, as he'd allowed a combined six runs (five earned) over his last three appearances before being demoted to Triple-A Nashville on April 20.