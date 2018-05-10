Coulombe fired a scoreless ninth inning in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday, allowing one hit.

The 28-year-old southpaw is seemingly beginning to settle down after a rough late-April, three-appearance stretch. Coulombe allowed seven runs (six earned) across three innings over that trio of outings, partly as a result of a pair of home runs. He also surrendered a run over an inning against the Mariners in his first appearance of May, but he's subsequently bounced back with three consecutive scoreless efforts.

