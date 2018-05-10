Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Scoreless inning in Wednesday's loss
Coulombe fired a scoreless ninth inning in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday, allowing one hit.
The 28-year-old southpaw is seemingly beginning to settle down after a rough late-April, three-appearance stretch. Coulombe allowed seven runs (six earned) across three innings over that trio of outings, partly as a result of a pair of home runs. He also surrendered a run over an inning against the Mariners in his first appearance of May, but he's subsequently bounced back with three consecutive scoreless efforts.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Rocky return to big leagues Saturday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Takes first loss Friday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Fires two perfect frames•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Efficient frame in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.