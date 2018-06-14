Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Sent back to minors
Coulombe was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
The Athletics need some fresh bullpen arms after Wednesday's starter, Paul Blackburn, recorded just four outs, so Coulombe will swap places with right-hander Carlos Ramirez, who was recalled from Nashville in a corresponding roster move. Coulombe owns a 4.70 ERA and 25:11 K:BB across 23 innings this season. He should be back up when a fresh reliever is needed next.
