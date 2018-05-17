Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Strikes out side Wednesday
Coulombe struck out the side in his one inning during Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.
The veteran lefty set down the trio of Xander Bogaerts, Mitch Moreland and Eduardo Nunez in the eighth on just 16 pitches, 12 of which found the strike zone. Coulombe was a liability in late April and his first outing of May, allowing eight runs (seven earned) across four appearances. However, he's bounced back with five straight scoreless efforts, and he's generated an impressive nine strikeouts combined in three of those outings.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Scoreless inning in Wednesday's loss•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Rocky return to big leagues Saturday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Takes first loss Friday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Fires two perfect frames•
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...