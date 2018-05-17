Coulombe struck out the side in his one inning during Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

The veteran lefty set down the trio of Xander Bogaerts, Mitch Moreland and Eduardo Nunez in the eighth on just 16 pitches, 12 of which found the strike zone. Coulombe was a liability in late April and his first outing of May, allowing eight runs (seven earned) across four appearances. However, he's bounced back with five straight scoreless efforts, and he's generated an impressive nine strikeouts combined in three of those outings.