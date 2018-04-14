Coulombe (0-1) was charged with an earned run on a hit and a walk over one-third of an inning in a 7-4 loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Coulombe only faced one batter -- Robinson Cano -- which he walked on six pitches. Chris Hatcher subsequently came in and promptly allowed a three-run home run to Mitch Haniger, with Cano one of the runs that crossed the plate. Coulombe has now sandwiched two one-run outings around a pair of scoreless frames versus the Dodgers last Tuesday.