Coulombe will be recalled for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox as the club's 26th man, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coulombe will provide added depth in the Athletic's bullpen after spending the past week at the Triple-A level. In 25 appearances with the big-league club this year, he's posted a 4.70 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.