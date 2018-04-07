Gossett surrendered five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three batters through 3.1 innings during Friday's 13-9 loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.

The 25-year-old righty has now allowed nine runs through 7.1 innings over his first two starts, and after recording a 6.11 ERA and 1.61 WHIP during the 2017 campaign, Gossett probably shouldn't be relied on against the majority of opponents. If the luxury exists, it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with him in AL-only formats, and he's off the fantasy radar in most mixed setups.