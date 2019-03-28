Gossett (elbow) has resumed throwing off flat ground from 120 feet, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gossett underwent Tommy John surgery last August, with the timing of the procedure making it unlikely he would be able to pitch at any point in 2019. That still remains a strong possibility, but Gossett's ability to initiate a throwing program this spring theoretically gives him a shot at returning in the second half. Gossett is probably at least a few months away from facing hitters in a simulated-game situation, an activity that would provide a better barometer regarding how he's trending in his recovery.

