Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Bumps up throwing distance
Gossett (elbow) has resumed throwing off flat ground from 120 feet, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gossett underwent Tommy John surgery last August, with the timing of the procedure making it unlikely he would be able to pitch at any point in 2019. That still remains a strong possibility, but Gossett's ability to initiate a throwing program this spring theoretically gives him a shot at returning in the second half. Gossett is probably at least a few months away from facing hitters in a simulated-game situation, an activity that would provide a better barometer regarding how he's trending in his recovery.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Shifted to IL•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: To undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Suffers setback•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Resumes throwing from up to 90 feet•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Unlikely to return before mid-August•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....