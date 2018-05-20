Gossett is a candidate for a callup from Triple-A Nashville in the wake of recent injuries to Athletics starters, Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander has been effective with the Sounds, generating a 4-0 record, 1.63 ERA and .190 BAA across 38.2 innings. Gossett hasn't yet experienced anywhere near the same level of success against big-league bats, however, as he sports a 6.48 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 20 starts with the Athletics over the last two seasons. However, with both Andrew Triggs (forearm) and Brett Anderson (shoulder) now on the disabled list and Gossett impressing at the Triple-A level, he appears to have a solid chance at a promotion.