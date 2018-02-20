Gossett will have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot in Oakland's rotation over spring training, Martin Gallegos of The Mercury News reports.

Gossett was a liability on the mound last season, throwing to the tune of a 6.11 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 18 games (91.1 innings). The long ball gave him troubles, as he surrendered 21 in that time, giving him a 2.1 HR/9. However, the A's rotation is rather thin, so he'll have the chance to leave spring training with a starting spot if he impresses. Jharel Cotton will be Gossett's main source of competition to be Oakland's fifth starter.