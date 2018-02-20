Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Could earn starting role
Gossett will have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot in Oakland's rotation over spring training, Martin Gallegos of The Mercury News reports.
Gossett was a liability on the mound last season, throwing to the tune of a 6.11 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 18 games (91.1 innings). The long ball gave him troubles, as he surrendered 21 in that time, giving him a 2.1 HR/9. However, the A's rotation is rather thin, so he'll have the chance to leave spring training with a starting spot if he impresses. Jharel Cotton will be Gossett's main source of competition to be Oakland's fifth starter.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Hooked after just 1.2 innings in loss•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Serves up four homers in Monday's loss•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Gives up six in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Suffers ninth loss•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Fans seven in win over Astros•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Roughed up by Mariners•
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...